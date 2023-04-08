https://gettr.com/post/p2dsuo70513

04/07/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Nicole on John Fredericks Show again: Last year, Mr. Miles Guo warned that Taiwan's military drones were made in Communist China. Now the question is how many US Drones are using parts from the CCP. In this country, you have so many American sellouts and traitors who are in bed with the CCP, and they're inside your government agencies, and maybe they're also in the US military.





04/07/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

妮可再度做客约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀：去年郭文贵先生就警告过，台湾的军用无人机是由中共制造的。 现在的问题是，有多少美国无人机使用了中共国的零件？在美国这个国家里有这么多卖美贼，以及和中共同床共枕的叛徒。他们在你们的政府机构里，也许他们也在美国军队里。





