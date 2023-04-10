Brother Changdao, Chair of the Rule of Law Society, expressed his gratitude to all the donors and staff who have participated in the operation of ROLF and ROLS

https://gettr.com/post/p2dyyjg63bc

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Brother Changdao, Chair of the ROLS: On behalf of the Rule of Law Society, I would like to express my gratitude to all the donors and staff who have participated in the operation of the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society. Despite various investigations launched by the CCP in collaboration with the sellouts in the US judicial system against the ROLF and ROLS, none of our fellow fighters, donors, staff, or board members have backed down.

#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC





4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治社会主席长岛哥：我谨代表法治社会感谢所有捐款者以及所有参与法治基金和法治社会运营的人员！虽然中共联合美国司法体系的黑手们针对法治基金和法治社会进行了各种调查，却没有一个战友、捐款者、工作人员或董事会成员因此而退缩。

#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦





