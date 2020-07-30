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A Vision of the Future? Church on the Beach in California
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18 views • July 30, 2020
As thousands of Christians protest Newsom’s church shutdown by worshipping on the beach. The church is not a building and this may not just be a protest but an outreach. One couple from NY said they moved to Orange County 2 years ago because they had a vision of this happening.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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