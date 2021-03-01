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The Radio Deadly Show on Censored.tv
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40 views • March 01, 2021
Radio Deadly is back, with a new home at Censored.TV!
I am an internationally recognized musician who put the world of punk rock on notice with stints singing for the Misfits and The Marky Ramone Blitzkrieg. Now he is on Censored.TV with a new weekly show.
I have always been an outspoken patriot and avid conservative, which has put me in the crosshairs of “cancel culture” on more then one occasion. Recently, my willingness to stand up against Progressive bullies and tell the truth as I see it resulted in a title wave of bans and boycotts.
I am here to prove it’s not how much you get knocked down, but your willingness to get up stronger than ever and never, ever let others define who you are.
On Radio Deadly I will be talking about music, fatherhood, patriotism and much more. I will give a voice to unique guests. I will showcase true stories of a road-worn life and teach people that when you’re going through Hell, keep going.
This show is MY side of the story, uncensored, unfiltered, and totally raw. The legacy of brutality rises one more time...Generation X attitude, punk rock , politics, talk and opinion....Radio Deadly
CENSORED.TV Use Promo Code : GRAVES
I am an internationally recognized musician who put the world of punk rock on notice with stints singing for the Misfits and The Marky Ramone Blitzkrieg. Now he is on Censored.TV with a new weekly show.
I have always been an outspoken patriot and avid conservative, which has put me in the crosshairs of “cancel culture” on more then one occasion. Recently, my willingness to stand up against Progressive bullies and tell the truth as I see it resulted in a title wave of bans and boycotts.
I am here to prove it’s not how much you get knocked down, but your willingness to get up stronger than ever and never, ever let others define who you are.
On Radio Deadly I will be talking about music, fatherhood, patriotism and much more. I will give a voice to unique guests. I will showcase true stories of a road-worn life and teach people that when you’re going through Hell, keep going.
This show is MY side of the story, uncensored, unfiltered, and totally raw. The legacy of brutality rises one more time...Generation X attitude, punk rock , politics, talk and opinion....Radio Deadly
CENSORED.TV Use Promo Code : GRAVES
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