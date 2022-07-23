Walking in the Garden

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This video is to encourage you to keep on the path God wants you to walk on. Every day, don't stop. Only YOU can walk on the path you're on. The more you get back up on the path, the more insight and understand you have of that path and where God wants to take you. It's a lifelong journey, so slow your pace and enjoy each day. Enter into his rest!