Nano structures found in Pfizer vaccine that "expand" in the presence of EMF (5G), Dr. David Nixon
Published 19 days ago |
The full 20-minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1prv94-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling.html

Dr. David Bruce Nixon, General Practitioner, Australia, interviewed by ZeeeMedia.com, 25 Oct 2022.

Dr. David Bruce Nixon has found that:
These nano-structures are being assembled by micro-machinery / by nano-construction.
We need to stop ALL vaccines until we understand what is going on.
Matt Taylor (electrical engineer) has shown these structures “expanding” in the presence of electromagnetic fields, and “contracting” when EMF is removed.
We also need to STOP all 4G, 5G and wireless (WiFi), which seems to be driving this.

4 drops of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial, 200X magnification.
The video he recorded of these structures is 3-hours long, but he speeds it up so you can see the nano structures being assembled.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
