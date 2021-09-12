© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Acting Strange Everywhere, Prions?
Follow
22
Share
Report
3902 views • September 12, 2021
I have noticed things myself and other people I talk to have as well, people are having brain fog, acting weird and overall seem to be different after vaccination. We know it's not a vaccine and it's genocide but what exactly will be the way they do it? Some say it's graphene oxide, some say nanotech or bioweapon viruses, what if it's prions?
Sources:
https://prions.rip/report/
https://twitter.com/veryvirology/status/1436545045373489157
https://www.wctv.tv/2021/09/10/tallahassee-police-family-asking-help-search-tampa-man-last-seen-capital-city/
http://ktoe.com/2021/09/09/vehicle-on-mankato-airport-runway-driver-disoriented/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/two-naked-men-spotting-walking-24961775https://pharmaphorum.com/news/shock-as-astrazenecas-charismatic-cancer-rd-chief-jose-baselga-dies/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://prions.rip/report/
https://twitter.com/veryvirology/status/1436545045373489157
https://www.wctv.tv/2021/09/10/tallahassee-police-family-asking-help-search-tampa-man-last-seen-capital-city/
http://ktoe.com/2021/09/09/vehicle-on-mankato-airport-runway-driver-disoriented/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/two-naked-men-spotting-walking-24961775https://pharmaphorum.com/news/shock-as-astrazenecas-charismatic-cancer-rd-chief-jose-baselga-dies/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.