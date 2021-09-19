FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Steve Kirsch "We Kill More Than We Save" Public Hearing – 9/17/2021

(IMPORTANT) Please read all the listed notes and links below for the Complete Truth.FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Speaker Steve Kirsch says "Pfizer Vaccines Kill More People Than It Saves" He goes on to say next that "VAERS shows Heart Attacks happen 71 times More often following these Vaccines" Please Help Protect the Innocent Children at all cost who are not at serious risk of this disease, but in Serious risk of Vaccine Adverse Reactions and Death.I advise you to watch the full 60 minute public hearing to understand the complete truth.The time stamp for this section was 4:20:14.For the truth look at page 16 of the FDA CDC CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness slide presentation below.Criminal Investigation Request hand delivered to Texas State Officials.Formal Federal Grand Jury Petition from two U.S. Senators to Investigate.The link below is a current World update from the German Criminal Trial Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich who is head of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee.These were the basic steps used against mankind as described by expert testimony. Create the virus in a lab, create and patent the vaccine which was done before the Pandemic. Release the virus into the population, create fear by inflating the numbers and deaths by using a known faulty test never designed to diagnose illness. Block and suppress all FDA approved treatments because you cannot get an emergency vaccine if there are known treatments. Continue the fear with lockdowns, social distancing and masks, turn patients away from early treatment until it is too late. Make the public feel desperate for an experimental vaccine so billions will accept it blindly.Institute Covid-19 hospitalization protocols such as using Non FDA approved Remdesivir to increase sickness and death. Blame the sickness and death on the unvaccinated and on Covid-19. Make it difficult for doctors to use VAERS and discredit VAERS Adverse Reactions and Deaths. Continue the fear with new variants to push endless boosters on the population and on the innocent children. Control all information the public can see and read through each step of the plan. Prolong the Pandemic and blame the unvaccinated which most have natural immunity in order to enact mandatory vaccination. This is where we are today, but the truth is prevailing and soon criminal charges will be enforced. Which side will you stand on? I stand on the side of humanity, liberty, truth, justice and freedom.