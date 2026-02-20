Tom Regenauer: Feudal World Order, EU as 4th Reich, & Staying Analog

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom-Oliver Regenauer discusses the persistent structures of global power and the rise of technocratic control. He argues that modern governance is essentially a continuation of feudalism, now rebranded through international organizations like the European Union, which he describes as the "Fourth Reich." The conversation highlights the transition toward a digital gulag. Regenauer warns that the threat of a Third World War may serve as a pretext for a global financial reset and the implementation of a social credit system. He advocates for analog living and personal autonomy as essential methods for resisting this encroaching totalitarianism.
Websites
Regenauer Press https://www.regenauer.press
About Tom-Oliver Regenauer
Tom-Oliver Regenauer has worked in various industries and roles (e.g. business administration, management consultant, international project manager) with assignments in over 20 countries. Since the mid-90s, he has also been active as a music producer and lyricist and runs a record label. He was born in southern Germany and has lived in Switzerland since 2009. His books "Homo Demens," "Truman Show," and "Hopium" are independent bestsellers and his lecture tours typically sell out.
