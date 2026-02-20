BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Tom Regenauer: Feudal World Order, EU as 4th Reich, & Staying Analog
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
1 day ago

Tom-Oliver Regenauer discusses the persistent structures of global power and the rise of technocratic control. He argues that modern governance is essentially a continuation of feudalism, now rebranded through international organizations like the European Union, which he describes as the "Fourth Reich." The conversation highlights the transition toward a digital gulag. Regenauer warns that the threat of a Third World War may serve as a pretext for a global financial reset and the implementation of a social credit system. He advocates for analog living and personal autonomy as essential methods for resisting this encroaching totalitarianism.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Regenauer Press https://www.regenauer.press

X https://x.com/tomregenauer


About Tom-Oliver Regenauer

Tom-Oliver Regenauer has worked in various industries and roles (e.g. business administration, management consultant, international project manager) with assignments in over 20 countries. Since the mid-90s, he has also been active as a music producer and lyricist and runs a record label. He was born in southern Germany and has lived in Switzerland since 2009. His books "Homo Demens," "Truman Show," and "Hopium" are independent bestsellers and his lecture tours typically sell out.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiachinaww3globalismeuropean unioneutechnocracydystopiabiometricsworld governmentwwiiibricsdigital id
