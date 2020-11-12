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This Democratic Candidate Exposed Systemic Voter Fraud 20 Years Ago
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50 views • November 12, 2020
Harrison Smith and Tom Pappert react to whistleblower Clint Curtis, who exposed systemic voter fraud 20 years ago and is running for congress now. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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