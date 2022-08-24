Why Europe’s ENERGY CRISIS is a WARNING to all Americans

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Glenn Beck
Aug 23, 2022 We haven’t yet hit the depths of our current economic crisis, says financial expert Carol Roth. Author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ Roth explains why she likens today’s economy to a ‘horror movie.’ But the situation in Europe is even worse. In fact, the current energy crisis there gives Americans a glimpse into our own future if our leaders don’t turn things around soon. Glenn and Roth describe why a recent alert from Switzerland is ‘terrifying,’ what the U.S. can do to prevent a similar future, and the ‘anti-human’ effort spreading throughout the world…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWC3Dekt3Y4