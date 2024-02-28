The CIA Murdered The 1st Amendment

I'm sharing this from the 'Bowne Report'.

Governments have always had a twitchy trigger finger when it comes to wielding the shiny weapon of mass psyops. Beginning in the 1950s, the CIA began to hire and contract students and people in the media to write false stories, or embellish stories to favor the U.S government. Massive amounts of propaganda were funded using fake companies during the sixties to control the awakening student population. The Church hearings ripped the bandage off in the 1970s. Exposing Operation Mockingbird, revealing the infiltration of the media by the CIA and interested parties. The 1977 Woodward and Bernstein piece, "The CIA and the Media", delved further in, revealing the reporters and organizations paid by the CIA.

But the CIA’s craving for harder psyops couldn’t be quenched and as media evolved the CIA expanded their reach into American Film, Music, and Television. Until the Manchurian candidate, Barack Obama opened the floodgates in 2012 with the modernization of the Smith Mundt Act. Essentially unleashing unyielding CIA propaganda on the unsuspecting American people.

Now in 2024, the ragged media landscape, weaponized to the hilt, actively serves the public a steady diet of omission. Vomiting out the preordained tenets of a full blown Neo Marxist color Revolution.

While a historic low of 32% of Americans harbor a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in the fairness and accuracy of the mockingbird media. While a record high, 39% of Americans say they don’t trust the media.

And the media is on life support. In 2020, 16,000 were cut from the print, broadcast, and media workforce. By 2024, major players in the media landscape were cutting staff. Vox, Vice, The Intercept, Now This, Buzzfed, the Business Insider, Time, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, NBC News and others sent many packing.

And as Rome burns. Old Yeller fiddles. Every time the Biden's check in on how far the ball has moved on the investigation of their corruption. Catherine Herridge was there, detailing their grifting treason in great length. She was simply too damn good at her job.

Her firing reveals that America is experiencing historic communist level censorship. According to Jonathan Turley, The network reportedly seized all of her belongings including files, computers and most importantly, information on privileged sources.

"A former CBS manager, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he had 'never heard of anything like this,'" said @JonathanTurley.

"He said the holding of the material was “outrageous” and clearly endangered confidential sources."

As Soros eats up 220 American radio stations and the U.S. Government funds the media to the tune of $55 million over just the last three years. The First Amendment and CIA propaganda are on a collision course of monumental proportions which will ultimately result in third world totalitarianism or a return to the veritas of the Fourth Estate the American Constitution and its people defend. The shadow government will be forced out into the open one way or another.









https://www.banned.video/watch?id=65de1b8a5cb0cf8980c750ae