The Fight Against Global Inequality

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The new buzzword "global inequality" may be shielding the public from a darker truth: The Establishment is no longer seeking to eradicate poverty around the world. Raising the developing world up is a lot harder than just tearing down the First World. So by "equality," they mean something far darker than what their flowery euphemism might at first blush suggest.
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