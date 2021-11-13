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Dr Sean McCaffrey: How "100% Efficacy" was Determined for 5-11 y.o. COVID Shots. Disturbing!
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163 views • November 13, 2021
How was it determined that the Covid-19 vaccine trials for children ages 5 -11 showed the injection 100% effective? It's an interesting and very concerning story. Here is a two-minute explanation by Dr. Sean McCaffrey from his "Wellness Wednesday" Facebook broadcast of Nov. 3, 2021.
The full episode has much more relevant and important information here: https://fb.watch/9fZyTvY2jl/
The full episode has much more relevant and important information here: https://fb.watch/9fZyTvY2jl/
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