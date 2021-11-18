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PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT EXPOSES VAERS: PA FIRED AFTER EXPOSING JAB INJURY COVER-UP
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120 views • November 18, 2021
One of the primary tools we have for tracking all the side effects to this vaccine is the VAERS database kept by the CDC. As-is, that database has showed tens of thousands of adverse effects connected to the vaccine, including many deaths. The CDC insists there’s nothing to see here, but is VAERS even accurate in the first place?
Deborah Conrad says it isn’t.
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Deborah Conrad says it isn’t.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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