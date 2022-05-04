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Apocalypse Watch E53: Food Plants, Musk and Twitter, RvW, Bigfoot
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11 views • May 04, 2022
Johnny Watcher is joined by regulars TwoShoes, Keghead and Slim for discussion on Musk buying Twitter (and the ensuing liberal meltdown), the SCOTUS RvW Leak and the rash of U.S. food facilities suffering "accidents." Topping it off, Watcher Kyle submits a bigfoot sighting photo.
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