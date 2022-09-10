Number One Prep - Diet and Supplements

Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourprepsGeordie Prepper
Affiliate Links to items in Video
Solgar Supplements - https://amzn.to/3Dwjy9R
Geek D3 - https://amzn.to/3DfJeag
bulk Goji Berries - https://amzn.to/3eEbPMi
Health Span Cod Liver Oil - https://amzn.to/3QyFIe8
Nigella Seeds - https://amzn.to/3BvX7jB
Sevenhills Hemp Seeds - https://amzn.to/3d26PRl
Pulsin Unflavoured Protein Powder - https://amzn.to/3xfqoMG
--------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
--------------------------
Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
--------------------------
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper
--------------------------
PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS
--------------------------
Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q
Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw
--------------------------
*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.