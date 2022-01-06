New Info: Image of the Beast 06/01/2022

What is the Image of the Beast? What is his image going to be like? Pastor Stan shares incredible new information about the Image of the Beast in today's video. Jason Meeks was given a dream on May 3rd, 2022 and in this dream a glimpse is given to us what the Image of the Beast will look like. We also take a look at news that Putin might be sick with Blood Cancer.00:00 The Antichrist02:17 Image of the Beast08:52 Revelation 1316:02 Emmanuel Macron17:33 The Prince of the People23:40 Putin sick with Blood Cancer24:49 Tens of Thousands of Chickens Killed29:29 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112