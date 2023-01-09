Thomas Apollo COLD CLOCKS a VAXX worker and gets SWARMED by nearly EVERYONE!

God bless this American hero
Thomas
Apollo is probably a pretty cool guy, but he was not going to ignore
the poisonation station that parked in his town--a mobile Covid vaccine
clinic that was killing and Homoborging his neighbors.
While speaking his mind, condemning the actions of these monsters, a security guard had the audacity to tell him to put on a mask.
Ding Ding Ding! FIGHT!!!
Thomas Apollo VS vax workers, Normies in line, security guards, and seven cops with tasers!
Mirrored - MithChronicler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.