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What Pisses Me Off About The Anti-Trump Riots
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50 views • April 11, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3565/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-antitrump-riots-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3565-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-anti-trump-riots
With the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, leftists have taken to the street, not in peaceful protest, but with violent confrontations and riots. Property damage, physical assaults, shootings, and more have all been done in the name of “the high road” and “love trumping hate.” Stefan Molyneux is pissed off and wants to discuss his now complicated relationship with hatred.
Lauren Southern: https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/822571433180151812
Mike Cernovich: https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/822710253406064640
Gavin McInnes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9j3YiNa8Tc
Milo Yiannopoulos: http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2017/01/21/suspect-milo-protest-shooting-custody/
Roger Stone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHXkS5JICgA
James O'Keefe: https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/822273075139973121
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3565/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-antitrump-riots-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3565-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-anti-trump-riots
With the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, leftists have taken to the street, not in peaceful protest, but with violent confrontations and riots. Property damage, physical assaults, shootings, and more have all been done in the name of “the high road” and “love trumping hate.” Stefan Molyneux is pissed off and wants to discuss his now complicated relationship with hatred.
Lauren Southern: https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/822571433180151812
Mike Cernovich: https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/822710253406064640
Gavin McInnes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9j3YiNa8Tc
Milo Yiannopoulos: http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2017/01/21/suspect-milo-protest-shooting-custody/
Roger Stone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHXkS5JICgA
James O'Keefe: https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/822273075139973121
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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