IRAN MISSILES: West Bank city of Bethlehem, Nonstop explosions heard all over the Country
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
158 views • 7 months ago

These were slow to post, 5 videos sitting, go back to view them. Cynthia

Footage, view from the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Nonstop explosions heard all over the Country. 

Iranian Missiles in the skies of Palestine

Direct Impacts on Tel Aviv

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are to deliver a statement tonight.

 At least 200-300 ballistic Missiles were fired towards Israel.

 Jerusalem Post reports that around 400 missiles were launched.

Hezbollah is Launching rockets on Kiryat Shmona.

 Iran struck the Israeli Army positions in the Netzarim Corridor inside Gaza.  

Reports say that the Gas Platform in Ashqelon was targeted and the fire can be seen from Gaza.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
