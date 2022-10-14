Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DELUSIONS: MAINSTREAM AMERICANS ARE LIVING IN AN ARTIFICIAL WORLD
95 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

This video reveals how mainstream Americans are living in an artificial world, where nearly everything they believe to be true is actually false. The psychological effect of someones reality can shatter someone emotionally and mentally. This can cause people to kill themselves.


As reality arrives, these people will be destroyed by their inability to recognize or navigate reality, combined with their inability to adapt to events that contradict their false brainwashing and indoctrination programming. They don't care how we die. As long as we die.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket