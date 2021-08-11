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***URGENT WARNING*** DON'T EAT KIWI FRUIT OR YOU WILL TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID19!
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428 views • August 11, 2021
On a calmer level, now you are here, how many times have we seen different fruits and meats testing positive for Covid 19? The whole plandemic is becoming a farce!
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