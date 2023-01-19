WARNING: DEBT Forgiveness

Remember I said the devil uses the word of God in his attempt to be worshipped as God. Because his time is up, he will use everything possible to draw on the part of us that he knows prefers his approach to serve God but means rebellion.

Matthew 6:12

King James Version Bible

12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.





NOTICES:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4J2FGIbR0Wo/

