An Incredible Picture Of Collusion
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago |

[Bidan]’s Ministry Of Truth

* Administration had some really scary things planned.

* Censorship plans of DHS Disinformation Board exposed.

* Documents contradict Mayorkas’ testimony; expose plans, collusion with Big Tech.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316710114112

