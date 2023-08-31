Create New Account
👃🌬️ The Surprising Power Of Nose Breathing 🦸‍♂
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
183 Subscribers
58 views
Published 13 hours ago

👃🌬️ Did you know? Our mouthy marvel of language has a twist, shared by none other than Dr. Mark A. Cruz, a pioneer in the oral wellness! 🗣️

🎧 https://bit.ly/3KlSFYH

But hit the treadmill and things switch – oral tidal breathing galore. 🏃‍♂️

Trouble's brewing though: 50% of congested kids invite full-body inflammation. 🤯

Enter nose breathing – not just for show! 👃 It's your inflammation-fighting, health-boosting, all-around hero. 🦸‍♀️

Curious? Dive into the mind-blowing episode. Link's teasingly waving in the description above . 🔗🎙️

Keywords
nosebreathinghealthmattersinhaleexhalechillnosebreathingmagicinflammationinsights

