Media Claims Trump Wants a “BLOODBATH,” Gets DESTROYED by the Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 18, 2024


The mainstream media had a field day, claiming that former president Donald Trump threatened a “bloodbath” if he isn’t re-elected. But of course, they took him completely out of context. Glenn discusses the real context and also rolls the tape on how many times the media has used the word “bloodbath.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OBT_EZ9MEo

