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** ELECTION FRAUD GAG ORDER FAILED: Forensic Results of Dominion Machines Stealing Votes LEAKED! ** - 13/Dec/2020
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1093 views • December 14, 2020
** Gag Order Failed: Forensic Results of Dominion Machines Stealing Votes LEAKED!
Forbidden Knowledge – Alexandra Brice – 13/Dec/2020
Aritcle & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/gag-order-failed-forensic-results-of-dominion-machines-stealing-votes-leaked/
--Cyber teams which examined Dominion Voting Systems machines in Antrim County, Michigan last weekend have found concrete proof of massive cyber election fraud, according to CDMedia.
The forensic audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines had been authorized on December 4th by an Antrim County judge after it was found that the Dominion machines had flipped 6,000 votes in the historically Republican county from Trump to Biden.
On December 12th, another judge allowed Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to block the results of this forensic audit. However, some of the team's findings were leaked to CDMedia, who published it yesterday.
It was found that the voting machines had been connected to the Internet (which is illegal in the United States) and that fake ballots were sent in batches for "adjudication" in either Germany or Spain. "Adjudication" is a Dominion override function that is meant for a marginal number of ballots – not for 106,000 ballots, as was the case in Fulton County, Georgia.
CDMedia's source, who took "great risk" in getting out this information said, "The evidence of fraud was not where we were looking. It was cleverly hidden in the error rate."
The error rate for ballot verification was set to 1000s of times the legal rate and then massive amounts of fake ballots were sent to Europe, where they were "approved" and tabulated.
In this video, Salty Cracker – who's called "salty" for a reason, as you'll soon see – reports that, "Now, this information is in the hands of Gen Flynn and his team...
"These BLM people [working at the polls], they scanned the votes into the machine and the machine was like, 'Error! Error! Error!' and so they said, 'OK,' set it off to the side for adjudication, all of these errored ballots, which were dumped into these places.
"These errored ballots went over to Spain, went over to Germany, probably through our CIA and they worked out the math. They needed to make sure that there were enough stolen ballots...that wouldn't be too easy to catch – but we broke the algorithm.
"So they panicked and they adjudicated hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of these bullshit ballots into the system for Joe Biden. And now, it's all breaking! We got the f***ing machines! We audited 22 of these machines, we've got the receipts! It's all breaking out!
"This is why they put a gag order on us, this is why they silenced us!..This is why the censorship is skyrocketing up! This video can't even be on YouTube, even if I wasn't banned on YouTube right now. There's no way this video would be allowed on YouTube. You're not going to be able to talk about this on Twitter, you aren't going to be able to talk about this on Facebook.
"FFS, yesterday, Donald Trump put a tweet out – they banned the likes and the comments section for his tweet!...
"The 'Safe Harbor' deadline [YouTube's justification for removing all videos that refer to election fraud] don't mean sh**. The Electoral College on the 14th – that don't mean sh**! The 20th – the Inauguration, at this point – I don't think that means sh**!
"If Donald Trump declares war on China and identifies Joe Biden, Dominion, the DNC, all of these poll workers...as enemy combatants, you're not gonna get a f***ing Inauguration on the 20th! None of these deadlines matter when you're in f***ing war!
"What was it? The Election of 1860 wasn't settled until 1865? We might be in that situation, right now! We might get 12 more years of Trump, because it might take a while to work all this sh** out of the system.
"But there you have it. We have these people dead-to-rights. This is why none of the courts want to hear the information that we have...they don't want to be blown up. We'll take it to the military courts, to dudes that are used to being blown up! Who want to make sure that this country isn't overthrown by these ChiComs.
"There's a bunch of people that would rather fight China in a military tribunal...than on a military battlefield. And we'll take it to those people – we've got the receipts!
"Again, the f***ing receipts have now been leaked. It's over, Joe!...You better concede or we're going to throw your ass in prison!"
On September 12, 2018, President Trump issued an Executive Order 13848 to impose sanctions for interference in our elections by foreign powers. It calls for the Director of National Intelligence, who is currently John Ratcliffe to issue a report no later than 45 days after the election, on December 18th, which is next Friday.
If Ratcliffe admits this evidence, the EO calls for the blocking of all property held in the US by the perpetrators.
Forbidden Knowledge – Alexandra Brice – 13/Dec/2020
Aritcle & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/gag-order-failed-forensic-results-of-dominion-machines-stealing-votes-leaked/
--Cyber teams which examined Dominion Voting Systems machines in Antrim County, Michigan last weekend have found concrete proof of massive cyber election fraud, according to CDMedia.
The forensic audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines had been authorized on December 4th by an Antrim County judge after it was found that the Dominion machines had flipped 6,000 votes in the historically Republican county from Trump to Biden.
On December 12th, another judge allowed Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to block the results of this forensic audit. However, some of the team's findings were leaked to CDMedia, who published it yesterday.
It was found that the voting machines had been connected to the Internet (which is illegal in the United States) and that fake ballots were sent in batches for "adjudication" in either Germany or Spain. "Adjudication" is a Dominion override function that is meant for a marginal number of ballots – not for 106,000 ballots, as was the case in Fulton County, Georgia.
CDMedia's source, who took "great risk" in getting out this information said, "The evidence of fraud was not where we were looking. It was cleverly hidden in the error rate."
The error rate for ballot verification was set to 1000s of times the legal rate and then massive amounts of fake ballots were sent to Europe, where they were "approved" and tabulated.
In this video, Salty Cracker – who's called "salty" for a reason, as you'll soon see – reports that, "Now, this information is in the hands of Gen Flynn and his team...
"These BLM people [working at the polls], they scanned the votes into the machine and the machine was like, 'Error! Error! Error!' and so they said, 'OK,' set it off to the side for adjudication, all of these errored ballots, which were dumped into these places.
"These errored ballots went over to Spain, went over to Germany, probably through our CIA and they worked out the math. They needed to make sure that there were enough stolen ballots...that wouldn't be too easy to catch – but we broke the algorithm.
"So they panicked and they adjudicated hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of these bullshit ballots into the system for Joe Biden. And now, it's all breaking! We got the f***ing machines! We audited 22 of these machines, we've got the receipts! It's all breaking out!
"This is why they put a gag order on us, this is why they silenced us!..This is why the censorship is skyrocketing up! This video can't even be on YouTube, even if I wasn't banned on YouTube right now. There's no way this video would be allowed on YouTube. You're not going to be able to talk about this on Twitter, you aren't going to be able to talk about this on Facebook.
"FFS, yesterday, Donald Trump put a tweet out – they banned the likes and the comments section for his tweet!...
"The 'Safe Harbor' deadline [YouTube's justification for removing all videos that refer to election fraud] don't mean sh**. The Electoral College on the 14th – that don't mean sh**! The 20th – the Inauguration, at this point – I don't think that means sh**!
"If Donald Trump declares war on China and identifies Joe Biden, Dominion, the DNC, all of these poll workers...as enemy combatants, you're not gonna get a f***ing Inauguration on the 20th! None of these deadlines matter when you're in f***ing war!
"What was it? The Election of 1860 wasn't settled until 1865? We might be in that situation, right now! We might get 12 more years of Trump, because it might take a while to work all this sh** out of the system.
"But there you have it. We have these people dead-to-rights. This is why none of the courts want to hear the information that we have...they don't want to be blown up. We'll take it to the military courts, to dudes that are used to being blown up! Who want to make sure that this country isn't overthrown by these ChiComs.
"There's a bunch of people that would rather fight China in a military tribunal...than on a military battlefield. And we'll take it to those people – we've got the receipts!
"Again, the f***ing receipts have now been leaked. It's over, Joe!...You better concede or we're going to throw your ass in prison!"
On September 12, 2018, President Trump issued an Executive Order 13848 to impose sanctions for interference in our elections by foreign powers. It calls for the Director of National Intelligence, who is currently John Ratcliffe to issue a report no later than 45 days after the election, on December 18th, which is next Friday.
If Ratcliffe admits this evidence, the EO calls for the blocking of all property held in the US by the perpetrators.
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