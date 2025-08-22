How Multicultural Tribalism Betrays Our Constitutional Republic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States was built on liberty, merit, and shared values—yet that foundation is under siege. A rising ideology of “multicultural tribalism” places group identity above individual rights, undermining the very unity that makes America exceptional. From reparations demands in California to diversity quotas in education and workplaces, policies increasingly reward grievance over merit. Critical race theory and DEI initiatives, critics warn, divide rather than unite, teaching citizens to see themselves as oppressor or oppressed. Even cultural relativism has excused practices once deemed intolerable under constitutional law. The result? Fragmentation, resentment, and the creeping advance of Marxist class-warfare dressed in new clothes. If America abandons its melting-pot ideal, it risks becoming not a republic of individuals—but a battlefield of tribes.
READ & LISTEN NOW:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-multicultural-tribalism-betrays