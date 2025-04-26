Israel Provoking Iran to Strike First

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News Update: Today, a major explosion rocked an Iranian port, with early suspicions pointing toward Israeli Mossad involvement. Reports suggest the targeted tank was used to fuel Iranian-made rockets, raising critical questions about whether Israel may be provoking Iran into retaliation as a pretext for a broader conflict. In another development, a Jewish man was caught on video provoking a protester and then falsely accusing the individual to police authorities. However, in a positive sign, more Jewish voices are emerging to strongly condemn Zionism, distinguishing their faith from political extremism.