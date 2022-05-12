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X22 REPORT - Message Received, C_A Counter Ops Will All Fall Down, Blackout Warning, Now Comes The Pain
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392 views • May 12, 2022
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2772b - May 11, 2022
Message Received, C_A Counter Ops Will All Fall Down, Blackout Warning, Now Comes The Pain

The [DS] have lost the narrative, Durham is closing in on the [HRC] team and they are losing the narrative, Durham is squeezing them. The fake news C_A ops is about to all fall down. They will try a communications blackout or a power grid blackout. Pain is coming and the [DS] knows it. The election crime on they did it is now public, and the people are demands something be done, which state will be the first to decertify?

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admincriminal syndicate
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