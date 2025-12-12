BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NFL BROTHERS DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB
ChestyP
ChestyP
79 followers
3
511 views • 2 days ago

1. **December 12, 2025**

   * Tweet: J Watt (@JJWatt)

   * Content: "Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility."

   * URL: https://x.com/JJWatt/status/1999542373936689461


2. **October 3, 2022**

   * Article/Video: "A-fib scare: JJ Watt on seeing heart ultrasound after seeing baby's ultrasound"

   * Content: Watt discussed going into A-fib shortly after seeing his baby's ultrasound.

   * URL: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=UjwkcbwDWws


3. **December 4, 2021**

   * Article: By Jeff Kerr

   * Content: Reports on TJ Watt being activated from the Steelers' reserve/COVID-19 list.

   * URL: https://www.cbssportsDOTcom/nfl/news/steelers-activate-t-j-watt-from-reservecovid-19-list-set-to-return-for-week-13-matchup-with-ravens/


4. **September 24, 2021**

   * Article: "Cardinals have reached 100% vaccination status" by Jess Root

   * Content: Reports the Arizona Cardinals, JJ Watt's team at the time, reached full vaccination status.

   * URL: https://cardswire.usatodayDOTcom/story/sports/nfl/cardinals/2021/09/24/cardinals-have-reached-100-vaccination-status/79440212007/

healthvaccinemedicinevaccinatedcollapsed lungafibjj watttj watttj watt collapsed lungjj watt afib
