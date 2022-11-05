Create New Account
State of the nation pre Mid-term and beyond
Silent Majority has Awakened
Nov. 8th Blood Red Lunar Eclipse, could it signal the ultimate Red Wave?
We we are as a Nation Economically, Spiritually prior to the mid-Terms and beyond. A little of everything, buckle up. One thing is sure America falls after the Mid-term without Trump, We cannot wait 2 more years, The last Days are knocking at the Door. Unless Trump is re-instated Tribulation will be in Beast mode

trumppoliticselectionchristianseconomynew world orderreligious

