State of the nation pre Mid-term and beyond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov. 8th Blood Red Lunar Eclipse, could it signal the ultimate Red Wave?
We we are as a Nation Economically, Spiritually prior to the mid-Terms and beyond. A little of everything, buckle up. One thing is sure America falls after the Mid-term without Trump, We cannot wait 2 more years, The last Days are knocking at the Door. Unless Trump is re-instated Tribulation will be in Beast mode