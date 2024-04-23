Report Posts to Chief Censor in Australia, Tik Tok , More Warrantless surveillance , CDC Sued

To watch full video go here: https://rumble.com/v4qhml3-mike-in-the-night-e556-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





Mike Martins appears to be discussing various instances of government censorship and surveillance, particularly focusing on the United States and Australia. He mentions allegations made by the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, claiming that the US government attempted to spy on people through the app. Martins connects this to concerns about violations of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, suggesting that such actions infringe on fundamental rights.





Martins then shifts to discussing broader censorship issues, including efforts by US lawmakers to ban TikTok and Australia's push for more online censorship, as evidenced by urging citizens to report social media posts to a government-appointed censor. He criticizes the allocation of tax dollars toward funding censorship efforts and highlights instances where content related to serious incidents, such as a stabbing in Sydney, was not adequately removed from platforms like TikTok.





Additionally, Martins mentions the expansion of surveillance powers by US lawmakers, with implications for privacy rights, and legal actions taken against government agencies, such as the CDC, for allegedly destroying digital records. Overall, he portrays a picture of increasing government control over online content and surveillance activities, raising concerns about threats to civil liberties and privacy.





