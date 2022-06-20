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Angels Over America ending human trafficking in America
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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236 views • June 20, 2022

https://danhappel.com/angels-over-america-ending-human-trafficking-in-america/
Trafficking in children and young women has become a real worldwide epidemic.  Human trafficking is slavery, and must be stopped.

Human trafficking exists throughout the world, and has become a significant American problem because of the open border and amnesty policies of the past 40 years. 


Illegal immigration brings with it: drug trafficking, human trafficking, general lawlessness and cartel/gang infiltration throughout the country.

 
The official announcement of Dr. Juliette Engel's American Angel Coalition: a program to enlist local law enforcement, County Sheriff's, responsible state and local elected officials, church groups and national leaders to the goal of ending child/human trafficking in the United States. 
 
Although this is a daunting task, her leadership in the field has a successful history identifying and freeing over 70,000 children from the sex trade after the fall of the Soviet Union and it's Eastern European satellites.  We welcome and support her efforts

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human traffickingchild traffickingconnecting the dotsdan happelmodern day slavesangels over americaamerican angel coalition
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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