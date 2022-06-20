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https://danhappel.com/angels-over-america-ending-human-trafficking-in-america/
Trafficking in children and young women has become a real worldwide epidemic. Human trafficking is slavery, and must be stopped.
Illegal immigration brings with it: drug trafficking, human trafficking, general lawlessness and cartel/gang infiltration throughout the country.
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