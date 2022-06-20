https://danhappel.com/angels-over-america-ending-human-trafficking-in-america/

Trafficking in children and young women has become a real worldwide epidemic. Human trafficking is slavery, and must be stopped.

Human trafficking exists throughout the world, and has become a significant American problem because of the open border and amnesty policies of the past 40 years.





Illegal immigration brings with it: drug trafficking, human trafficking, general lawlessness and cartel/gang infiltration throughout the country.

The official announcement of Dr. Juliette Engel's American Angel Coalition: a program to enlist local law enforcement, County Sheriff's, responsible state and local elected officials, church groups and national leaders to the goal of ending child/human trafficking in the United States.

Although this is a daunting task, her leadership in the field has a successful history identifying and freeing over 70,000 children from the sex trade after the fall of the Soviet Union and it's Eastern European satellites. We welcome and support her efforts

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