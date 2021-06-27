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Professor Gordon Lauc - Official Pandemic Advisor to Croatian Government - Revelations!
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110 views • June 27, 2021
WATCH ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/kkVIMZQrqEM
KILLER INTERVIEW - especially from 9 minute point!!! The return of super-smart Professor Gordan Lauc, official advisor to the Croatian Government on Pandemic Management Strategy (so NON-CENSORABLE).
We cover everything important - revelatory - all safely based on published scientific papers, and official government reports.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
KILLER INTERVIEW - especially from 9 minute point!!! The return of super-smart Professor Gordan Lauc, official advisor to the Croatian Government on Pandemic Management Strategy (so NON-CENSORABLE).
We cover everything important - revelatory - all safely based on published scientific papers, and official government reports.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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