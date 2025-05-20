Jews and cannabis-facilitated sexual assault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When a Jew uses cannabis to ply his intended rape victim for a cannabis-facilitated sexual assault, and the victim murders the rapist in the cannabis-induced psychosis as a result of the Jew pushing the cannabis for date rape, it's not the Jews' fault, according to the courts. When a goy does the same thing and the victim is a Jew, once again it's not the Jews' fault in an identical case but the roles are reversed. When a goy kills his Jewish weed-rapist, he is convicted and sentenced to life in prison. When a Jew killers her goyim weed-rapist, she gets cannabis-induced psychosis legal defense, 100 hours community service. Therefore, it's only against the law when a non-Jew does it.