The other deep state big scam: the CO2 hoax (in EN)

All over the world, honest top scientists come up with steel solid evidence that there is no anthropic climate change and that more CO2 is actually good for a greener environment. Yet super experts in everything like Bill Gates - by the way which continues to fly private jets and confesses that he has a gigantic CO2 footprint - go on unswervingly with the absurd narrative. Does it sound a little bit like the absurd covid narrative? Yes indeed! And this may well not be any coincidence!