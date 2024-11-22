BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The other deep state big scam: the CO2 hoax (in EN)
Ye shall know the truth
218 views • 5 months ago

All over the world, honest top scientists come up with steel solid evidence that there is no anthropic climate change and that more CO2 is actually good for a greener environment. Yet super experts in everything like Bill Gates - by the way which continues to fly private jets and confesses that he has a gigantic CO2 footprint - go on unswervingly with the absurd narrative. Does it sound a little bit like the absurd covid narrative? Yes indeed! And this may well not be any coincidence!

environmentdeep statenew world orderco2scam
