Where’s the TRUTH amid the Ukraine, Russia conflict? | Glenn Beck

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Why? Because everything on social media is filtered, everything from the mainstream media or our White House is partisan, and there’s propaganda coming from BOTH sides. There may be a clear good guy and bad guy, but so many details and decisions still remain ‘in the fog of war,’ Glenn says.
‘My problem with this is [that] everybody is just jumping onto a bandwagon. And if you disagree or question and say, hey, let's not race to World War III…you're of course an enemy.’
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