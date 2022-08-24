[S]ELECTION CODE: Full Movie by Mike Lindell with Laura Logan

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[S]ELECTION CODE: Full Movie by Mike Lindell
Was 2020 stolen? It’s deeper than that.
You’ve heard it said “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.” What about those who code the vote?
What if our leaders aren’t actually being elected by us, but instead… selected?
[S]ELECTION CODE follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world.
[S]ELECTION CODE uncovers a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future.