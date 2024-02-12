Create New Account
BGMCTV Biblical Medical guidelines 001
BGMCTV
Published 18 hours ago

BGMCTV Biblical Medical guidelines 001. Medical guidelines for a biblical community. SCRIPTURE: Exo 15:26  He said, "If you will listen intently to the voice of Adonai your God, do what he considers right, pay attention to his mitzvot and observe his laws, I will not afflict you with any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians; because I am Adonai your healer." STANDARD: Exo 23:25  "You are to serve Adonai your God; and he will bless your food and water. I will take sickness away from among you. 

SICKNESS: H4245 מחלה
/ מחלה  machăleh / machălâh BDB Definition: disease, sickness

www.BGMCTV.org


politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid

