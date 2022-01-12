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1/09/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is so superstitious about the idea that the Human Realm locates at South Putuo in Zhoushan and that the gods of heaven and earth live in the Kunlun Mountains and the Himalayas. Therefore, as long as the CCP exists, it will never allow Tibet or Xinjiang to become independent