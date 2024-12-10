12/9/24 TRUMP V. NATO WW3 Co_ps, Rom./Syria, Guat: 220k Bid.Child.Trafficking #WuIsTrue

12/9/24 While TRUMP dominated in Paris, he was confronted with both the Romanian NATO Coup (Ukraine 2.0) & the NATO/Israel/Turkey Sacking of Syria, both to ignite WW3 before he takes office in 6 weeks.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the trafficked missing children come from Guatemala, with funding from Blinken to Jill Biden connected NGO. Also, Clif High predicts humanity will experience a "higher intelligence" visitation within the next several weeks, leading to a global consciousness shift! Pray for Team Humanity, President Trump & take ACTION to get The Senate on board for Trump's Cabinet! We ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Ongoing!!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v5xrw0n-12924.html







President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





ACTION: Send email letters to support Sec Def Hegseth nomination in Senate!

https://p2a.co/hqsokug





Save The Children: Jill Biden, 220K guatemalan children trafficked:

https://amgreatness.com/2024/05/14/guatemalan-authorities-investigate-biden-linked-ngo-suspected-of-child-trafficking-crimes/





Follow Ryan Matta for latest on Guatamala child trafficking @ryanmatta on x:

https://rumble.com/user/RyanMatta/videos





Clif High: Internet Predictive Intelligence Scrub Reveals Alien/Intelligence Will Appear in Human Consciousness by Christmas:

https://banned.video/watch?id=67531e7f6b5874f6ef3bc3e7





Romania's President, Georgescu, being overthrown by Cartel Babylon NATO coup, vowed to go after Globalist Pedos/UN:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/romanian-court-annuls-vote-declares-presidential-election-do-over-after-far-right-pro

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/watch-right-wing-outsider-favorite-romanian-elections-georgescu/





Georgescu On Elite Pedophilia & 8M missing children per year:

https://rumble.com/v5uycut-romanias-next-president-declares-war-on-satanic-pedophilia-the-elites-reign.html





Israel moves deeper into Golan Heights after Assad toppled:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/after-rebels-topple-assad-regime-syria-israeli-forces/





Plaquex – The Miracle Molecule And Zeolite Dangers – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 42 – Conversation with Professor Anita Baxas

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/plaquex-the-miracle-molecule-and





Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!