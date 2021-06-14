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THIS IS JUST THE START - VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE DAMAGED
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1181 views • June 14, 2021
INCASE YOU DO NOT KNOW... COMFORT CARE IS NO FOOD/WATER AND MORPHINE! BASICALLY EUTHANASIA FOLKS!
mirrored from 153Newsnet
JBTDH channel
Say NO to the killer vaccines!
mirrored from 153Newsnet
JBTDH channel
Say NO to the killer vaccines!
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