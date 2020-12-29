© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK Alive Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
2290 views • December 29, 2020
13 Tishri 5781
October 1, 2020
Shalom everyone,
JFKjr has hinted that his dad JFK [Senior] is Still Alive.
That the person shot at Dally Plaza on November 22, 1963, Dallas, Texas was a Clone !
...and that he was appeared in one of President Trump's Rallies in 2020.
This video is called JFK Alive Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai 'Sammy'
- John F Kennedy Jr.
@HSRetoucher Twitter
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Twitter:
Zemah ben Yishai
@ZYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
October 1, 2020
Shalom everyone,
JFKjr has hinted that his dad JFK [Senior] is Still Alive.
That the person shot at Dally Plaza on November 22, 1963, Dallas, Texas was a Clone !
...and that he was appeared in one of President Trump's Rallies in 2020.
This video is called JFK Alive Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai 'Sammy'
- John F Kennedy Jr.
@HSRetoucher Twitter
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Twitter:
Zemah ben Yishai
@ZYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.