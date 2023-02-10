MIRRORED from Starseed

February 10,2023

https://odysee.com/@Starseed:6/Dr-Reiner-Fuellmich---Criminal-complaint-against-the-Swiss-president:9



US Lawyer Todd Callender posted that there was a lawsuit against the Swiss government and possible covid-19 jab prosecutions.

Here is the source for that information:





"Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his guest, investment banker and filmmaker, Pascal Najadi, discuss his criminal complaint from Dec.2, 2022, against the Swiss president, Alain Berset.





This lawsuit, unthinkable and futile in most countries, could be a breakthrough case in exposing the deception and fraud behind the worldwide C*19 jab campaign and has the potential to cause the Covid House of Cards to crumble.





He trusts the Swiss judicial system,

is confident that the Truth will come to light, and sends a message of hope that justice will indeed prevail.