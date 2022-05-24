Norwegian Rescue Organization President Supports the NFSC and Will Raise NFSC’s Flag on 6/4

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【Ukrainian Rescue】 5/23/2022 Viking Rune, the president of the Norwegian rescue organization A-Team, gives First Aid training to the rescue volunteers in the Medyka camp in the big tent of NFSC and ROLF. He supports the NFSC and hopes to see China become more like them with the rule of law, democracy and freedom, and says that he will raise the flag of NFSC on the flagpole in Norway on June 4th.