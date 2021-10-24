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#WelcomeToTheShaz City Ignores Its Own Ordinances In This One Neighborhood (Welcome To The Shaz) Subscribe & Share
InfoWarSSideBand
InfoWarSSideBand
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80 views • October 24, 2021
#WelcomeToTheShaz #TheShelbyvilleAutonomousZone

The City Of Shelbyville Kentucky Ignores Its Own Ordinances In This One Neighborhood. We Literally Have Muddy Ruts Up And Down Both Sides Of The Street On Leland Drive That Never Get Fixed. The Problem Is Caused By Vehicles Parked With Their Wheels Up On The Grassy Area Of The Right Of Way.

A Practice Which Is Illegal. By Ordinance Property Owners Are Responsible For Maintaining The Area Between The Sidewalk And The Pavement But Here That Ordinance Is Not Being Enforced. Why ? Because Nothing Is Being Done The Problem Just Gets Worse And Worse.

Cars Parked On The Street (Leland Drive, Shepard Way And Mason Way) Create A Hazardous Situation Where Cars, Trucks, Large And Small Are Forced To Dodge Parked Vehicles And Risk A Head On Collision With Oncoming Traffic. All The Other Neighborhoods For Miles Display Signs Prohibiting Parking On The Street But Here Anything Goes.

If Normal Sized Cars And Trucks Have Trouble Navigating Through This Mess What About Fire Trucks, Ambulances, Snow Removal, EMS ? Why ? If The City Doesn't Have The Authority To Prohibit Parking Here It Doesn't Have The Authority To Prohibit Parking On Any Of The Other Streets Either.

Additionally We Have A School Bus That Drops Kids Off In The Middle Of A T-Section At The End Of Leland Drive. What Would Happen If A Driver Lost Control While Kids Were Being Unloaded ? What Would Happen If A Road Rage Incident Happened Here ? How Many Kids Could Be Hurt Or Killed ?

This Situation Doesn't Exist Anywhere Else In The City. This Needs To End ! End Street Parking On Leland Drive, Shepard Way And Mason Way Consistent With The Surrounding Neighborhoods ! Treating This Neighborhood Differently Makes Absolutely No Sense

Welcome To The Shaz :
https://gab.com/JosephBolinAm/posts/107159686843324439

Video Link 01.
https://newtube.app/user/SundownerCoffeeClub/OXdN86m

Video Link 02.
https://newtube.app/user/SundownerCoffeeClub/3OcZdEe

Shelby Kentucky Code Library:
https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/shelbyvilleky/latest/overview
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politicsclimate changenew york timestechnologybrighteontwitterbreaking newsculturegabnew normalparlerinfowarssidebandmorning newschinatown chicago
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