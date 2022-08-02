WHEN Saul learned that Satan was a man - the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21 and that Satan's evil spirit as a demon-possessed the bodies of men in Jerusalem while claiming to be God 2 Thess. 2:7, THEN he realized that Satan had lied about everything, about being God, fallen angels, aliens, lizard people, bibles, preaching, religion, etc. and that the mega sword of Satan was every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6;4!





When Saul learned that it was time to quit kicking against the goad and reject the ways of men because the ways of God are back Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Joel 2; Acts 17:30- EVERYTHING CHANGED! THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST MEANS THAT THE WAYS OF GOD ARE BACK! ARE YOU READY TO HAVE A SAUL TO PAUL CONVERSION?