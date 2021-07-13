Alexis Bugnolo Warns Anyone Who Is Vaccinated Will Be Dead in 2 Years

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Frà Alexis Bugnolo: Anyone who has taken these vaccines that prime your immune system to react excessively the next time you run into a Coronavirus, these all will be dead in two years. In the next two years, we will see 2 billion people die on Earth.